 'This Should Be A Crime': Dhruv Rathee Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Showing A-Rated Film The Bengal Files To Kids
On Friday, The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of a theatre that is houseful. He tweeted, 'One picture says it all,' hinting that people are keen to watch his movie. While Agnihotri has not mentioned The Bengal Files in the caption, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee slammed the filmmaker for showing his 'A-rated' movie to kids.

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
Instagram: Dhruv Rathee / Vivek Agnihotri

On Friday, The Bengal Files director Vivek Agnihotri shared a picture of a theatre that is houseful. He tweeted, 'One picture says it all,' hinting that people are keen to watch his movie. While Agnihotri has not mentioned The Bengal Files in the caption, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee slammed the filmmaker because in the picture there are kids in the theatre, and The Bengal Files is an 'A-rated' movie.

Rathee replied to Vivek's tweet and wrote, "Are you seriously making children watch an Adult rated film? This should be a crime. You are traumatising their childhood by showing them so much blood, gore and violence (sic)."

Many other netizens have reacted to the picture of kids watching The Bengal Files. A netizen tweeted, ""The Bengal Files" has received an A (18+ adults only) certificate from the CBFC. The attached photo by director Vivek Agnishotri clearly shows numerous children and teenagers, evidently under 18, inside the theatre. What penalties apply for screening adult-rated films to minors? Law penalizes cinemas or the event organizers? (sic)"

Another X user wrote, "Which theatre is this?? How are children allowed to watch an A-rated movie? @MIB_India @prasoonjoshi_ @AshwiniVaishnaw what a joke CBFC certification is ??? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Vivek Agnihotri has not yet given any clarification about kids watching The Bengal Files.

The Bengal Files Box Office Collection

While The Bengal Files received majorly positive reviews from the critics, the film has failed to make a strong mark at the box office. The film in seven days has collected Rs. 11.25 crore.

It is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 35-40 crore, so it surely needs to show a miraculous jump at the box office during its second weekend.

