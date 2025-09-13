Pak Actor Fawad Khan & Vaani Kapoor's Aabeer Gulaal To NOT Release In India, PIB Debunks Fake Reports: 'No Such Clearance Granted'

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and actress Vaani Kapoor's controversial film Aabeer Gulaal released globally on September 12, except in India. The film, initially scheduled for release on May 9, was banned following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent political tensions. Recently, reports surfaced claiming that Aabeer Gulaal would finally hit Indian cinemas on September 26. However, dismissing the viral claims, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a fact-check on social media.

PIB Debunks Fake Reports Of Aabeer Gulaal’s Release In India

Clarifying the reports, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said in a fact-check on social media that the claims were false, "It is being claimed by several media outlets that the film “Aabeer Gulaal” starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor will release in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025. #PIBFactCheck. This claim is FAKE. No such clearance has been granted for this film."

The report of Aabeer Gulaal's release in India was originally carried by Bollywood Hungama, which claimed that the film would arrive in Indian cinemas two weeks after its global release.

"Aabeer Gulaal released globally on September 12. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) has now decided to release it in India on September 26. They are confident about the film and believe its simple, sweet love story can resonate with audiences here as well. Moreover, with no other major releases that week, the film will enjoy a solo run at the box office," said the report.

Aabeer Gulaal Cast

Aabeer Gulaal, a romantic drama helmed by Aarti S. Bagdi and produced by Vivek Agrawal. Apart from Fawad and Vaani, the film also stars Parmeet Sethi, Farida Jalal, Ridhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon and Soni Razdan.

Interestingly, the teaser and song of Aabeer Gulaal had received a highly-positive response in India, before tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. Desi fans of Fawad were also over the moon on the prospect of the actor's return to Indian screens after 9 years.