 'Had No Faith In Me...': Bigg Boss 13 Fame Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles & Self-Discovery
Television actress Rashami Desai, known for her role as Tapasya in Uttaran, revealed she has lost 9 kgs despite health struggles. Sharing her journey, she wrote, "I have not reached my destination, but I’ve got the surety that I can do it. Because I had no faith in me." On the work front, the actress was last seen in the Gujarati film Mom Tane Nai Samjay.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
Television actress Rashami Desai, who gained popularity after starring in the hit serial Uttaran as Tapasya, opened up about her fitness journey, revealing that she has lost 9 kgs despite battling health issues, and said she's learning to take 'one step at a time' and focus on doing the right things, adding that the journey has taught her patience, self-belief, and the importance of prioritising her well-being.

Rashami Desai Loses 9 Kgs, Opens Up On Health Struggles

Sharing photos on her Instagram handle, Rashmi shared, "Posting this was just a pure intention that the journey was not easy. I have not reached my destination, but I’ve got the surety that I can do it. Coz I had no faith in me. M down 9 kg and having different health concerns. And these are the only clothes I wear and keep telling myself that one step at a time."

Further, Desai added, "Everyone loves comfort and wanna do the best in life. But in all that we all forget that we have relationship+commitment=ME we expect to much from our self… with this I’ve realised."

Check it out:

"The world will wait let’s do the right things, i have started my journey, and it’s still going on…. And I know THIS TOO SHALL PASS…," wrote Rashami.

Earlier, Rashami faced body-shaming after her photos from Arti Singh’s sangeet ceremony went viral.

She told Hindustan Times, "Surviving in this industry takes dedication. I can’t look 21-22 forever. My journey is beautiful, but change is hard for some people to accept."

The actress added that trolls no longer affect her, saying she wasn’t born with a golden spoon and has learned everything on her own. She noted that the negativity around her has never harmed her, and that resilience is one of the reasons she has remained so strong.

