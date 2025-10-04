Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 4 Written Update: Mihir Returns To Shantiniketan, Shocks Family As He Steps Down From Business

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, Episode 68 Written Update

After the Kanya Puja at the orphanage, Mihir immediately leaves without having any communication with Tulsi. Later, Pari questions Tulsi about Mihir’s return to Shantiniketan, saying she is confused about whether Tulsi is confident or overconfident, since all the family members had already tried to convince Mihir to come back home.

In response, Tulsi asks Pari whether she even wants Mihir to return, as she seems to be asking too many questions. Pari then admits that she misses Mihir the most and feels guilty. She accuses Tulsi of being the one who should actually feel guilty, as she is responsible for Mihir’s anger. However, Tulsi calmly replies that Pari shouldn’t be concerned about whether she is guilty or not.

Tulsi then tells Pari that Mihir will definitely return, and just like every Dussehra, they will perform the havan together. Meanwhile, at Noina's house, during dinner, she informs Mihir that since it’s Dussehra the next day, she has arranged a havan and that they should perform it together.

Noina cooks Mihir’s favourite dishes and waits for the pandit to arrive for the havan. At Shantiniketan, Tulsi and the other family members patiently wait for Mihir to return. Some suggest that she should go ahead and perform the havan alone, but Tulsi remains adamant that she will not do it without him. Pari adds fuel to the fire by saying she believes Mihir will not return. Tulsi takes this as a challenge and declares that she will not perform the havan without her husband. Just then, Mihir arrives, leaving Tulsi in tears and the entire family overjoyed, except for Pari.

Later, Noina finds out that Mihir has left her house. Pari calls Noina to inform her that Mihir has returned home to perform the havan with his wife, Tulsi, leaving Naina shocked.

Tulsi and Mihir finally perform the havan together, while Noina performs it alone. It is then revealed that Mihir’s return was part of Hemant and Shobha’s plan. A flashback shows Hemant visiting Mihir's office, explaining that the family needs him, Tulsi is handling all responsibilities alone, and that Pari must be settled again. He convinces Mihir to return home temporarily and fulfil his duties before leaving again for some time.

After the havan, Mihir clarifies that he left for a reason and has only returned to complete the rituals set by his parents. He adds that he will continue living at Shantiniketan. He then makes a shocking announcement that he is stepping down from his business and handing it over to the next generation: his children Hrithik, and Angad, along with Pari.

He explains that he wants to free himself from his responsibilities and make Tulsi financially independent as well. Once all his responsibilities are fulfilled, he says, he will leave, describing it as 'serving a notice period,' leaving everyone stunned.