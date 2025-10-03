'Somebody Stop This Film...': TV Actress Surbhi Chandna BASHES Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, hit theatres on Thursday, October 2. While the audience has given a positive response, with many calling it a fun-filled movie, television actress Surbhi Chandna did not agree and expressed her disappointment after watching it.

Surbhi Chandna Disappointed After Watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On Thursday, Surbhi went for a movie date with her husband Karan Sharma and criticised the film. During the interval, Karan shared a video of Surbhi enjoying a samosa and asked her to review the movie. She gave a disappointed look and said, "The only good part of the film is this (samosa)."

Re-sharing the video, Surbhi wrote, "Blaming you for dragging me into this shit."

'Stop This Film': Surbhi Chandna

In another video shared by Karan, as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari nears its end, Tulsi (Janhvi) runs toward Sunny (Varun). Surbhi, watching the scene, exclaimed in disappointment, "Arey... stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now."

Sharing the video, Karan had written, "Bollywood's new weapon of mass destruction," which Surbhi re-shared, adding, "We survived."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to collect Rs 13.10 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The report stated that morning shows struggled with 14.77 per cent occupancy, while afternoon audiences picked up at 38.93 per cent. Evening shows saw the highest turnout at 43.65 per cent before dipping slightly for night shows to 38.95 per cent.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Story

The film follows Tulsi (Janhvi) and Sunny (Varun), who pretend to be a couple to make their exes, Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit), jealous while attempting to break their marriage.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also starred Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles.