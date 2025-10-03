 'Somebody Stop This Film...': TV Actress Surbhi Chandna BASHES Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Somebody Stop This Film...': TV Actress Surbhi Chandna BASHES Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

'Somebody Stop This Film...': TV Actress Surbhi Chandna BASHES Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Surbhi Chandna expressed her disappointment after watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, which released on Thursday. On a movie date with husband Karan Sharma, she joked the only good part was the samosa. Watching the climax of the film, she exclaimed, "Arey...stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 10:21 PM IST
article-image

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra, hit theatres on Thursday, October 2. While the audience has given a positive response, with many calling it a fun-filled movie, television actress Surbhi Chandna did not agree and expressed her disappointment after watching it.

Surbhi Chandna Disappointed After Watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

On Thursday, Surbhi went for a movie date with her husband Karan Sharma and criticised the film. During the interval, Karan shared a video of Surbhi enjoying a samosa and asked her to review the movie. She gave a disappointed look and said, "The only good part of the film is this (samosa)."

Re-sharing the video, Surbhi wrote, "Blaming you for dragging me into this shit."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
Mumbai Crime: 2 History-Sheeters Arrested For Attacking 52-Year-Old Man With Broken Bottle In Mulund
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9
PM Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai Airport, Metro Line 3 And Youth Skill Program During Mumbai Visit On October 8–9
Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
Mumbai Metro 3 News: First Pics Of Jagannath Shankar Seth Metro Station That Will Boost North–South Connectivity; See Here
2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused
2019 Gadchiroli Naxal Attack Case: NIA Court Frames MCOCA Charges Against 4 Remaining Accused
Read Also
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: CBFC Cuts 60% Kissing Scenes From Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's...
article-image

'Stop This Film': Surbhi Chandna

In another video shared by Karan, as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari nears its end, Tulsi (Janhvi) runs toward Sunny (Varun). Surbhi, watching the scene, exclaimed in disappointment, "Arey... stop, stop! Somebody stop this film right now."

Sharing the video, Karan had written, "Bollywood's new weapon of mass destruction," which Surbhi re-shared, adding, "We survived."

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari managed to collect Rs 13.10 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The report stated that morning shows struggled with 14.77 per cent occupancy, while afternoon audiences picked up at 38.93 per cent. Evening shows saw the highest turnout at 43.65 per cent before dipping slightly for night shows to 38.95 per cent.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Story

The film follows Tulsi (Janhvi) and Sunny (Varun), who pretend to be a couple to make their exes, Ananya (Sanya) and Vikram (Rohit), jealous while attempting to break their marriage.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Cast

Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Dharma Productions. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also starred Maniesh Paul, Akshay Oberoi and Abhinav Sharma in supporting roles.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ENGAGED In Hyderabad? Fans Ecstatic As Couple Set To Tie The...

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda ENGAGED In Hyderabad? Fans Ecstatic As Couple Set To Tie The...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 3 Written Update: Tulsi In Shock As Mihir Agrees To Stay...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, October 3 Written Update: Tulsi In Shock As Mihir Agrees To Stay...

'Somebody Stop This Film...': TV Actress Surbhi Chandna BASHES Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny...

'Somebody Stop This Film...': TV Actress Surbhi Chandna BASHES Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny...

Zubeen Garg Death: Bandmate Alleges Conspiracy, Claims Manager Siddharth Sharma Ignored Singer...

Zubeen Garg Death: Bandmate Alleges Conspiracy, Claims Manager Siddharth Sharma Ignored Singer...

Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Soha Ali Khan

Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Soha Ali Khan