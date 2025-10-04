Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Enters ₹ 100 Crore Club In Just Two Days

Kantara Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm. The film on its first day collected Rs. 61.85 crore (all languages), but it was expected that on its second day, it would show a drop. Well, the movie has shown a drop, but in just two days it has entered the Rs. 100 crore club.

According to Sacnilk, on its second day, Friday, Kantara Chapter 1 collected approximately Rs. 45 crore (all languages), taking the two-day total to Rs. 106.85 crore, which is an excellent amount.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Collection

The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara Chapter 1 took a bumper opening of Rs. 18.5 crore. However, on its second day, the Hindi version will also dropped, but as per early estimates, it has minted Rs. 12-13 crore which is a very good amount.

Kantara Chapter 1 Budget

According to reports, Kantara Chapter 1 is made on a budget of Rs. 125 crore. So, today (Saturday), it will surpass its budget easily. We can already call the film a hit. Now, let's wait and watch whether it will be able to become a blockbuster.

Will Kantara Chapter 1 Beat KGF 2?

Yash starrer KGF was also a Kannada film and a sequel, which was released pan-India. It had collected Rs. 859.7 crore at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see whether Kantara Chapter will be able beat KGF 2 or not.

Kantara Chapter 1 Review

Kantara Chapter 1 has received mixed to positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 3.5 stars to the film, and wrote, "Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!"