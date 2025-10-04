 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows A Drop Of Nearly 40%
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Shows A Drop Of Nearly 40%

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, collected Rs. 9.25 crore on its first day. However, on its second day, the film showed a drop of nearly 40% and collected approximately Rs. 5.25 crore.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf, has received positive reviews from critics and the audience. However, the film has been clearly affected by Kantara Chapter 1 at the box office. The Shashank Khaitan directorial took a decent start by collecting Rs. 9.25 crore on its first day.

However, on its second day, despite positive reviews and good word of mouth, the film showed a drop of around 40%. According to Sacnilk, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari on its second day, Friday, collected approximately Rs. 5.25 crore. So, the two-day total is Rs. 14.50 crore, which is surely not a great number.

The movie needs to show a good jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday, and collect a double-digit amount on both days. For now, it looks like the movie might collect around Rs. 30-35 crore during its first extended weekend, which will surely be a disappointing number.

The positive factor for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is that there's no big Hindi film releasing in the next couple of weeks, until Thamma on Diwali. So, the movie has a good long window at the box office.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Budget

According to some media reports, Karan Johar's production venture is made on a budget of Rs. 80 crore. So, it surely needs to show a good jump over the weekend and perform well on weekdays as well.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has received mostly reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is undoubtedly one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in recent times. It is fun, entertaining, and filled with some wonderful performances."

