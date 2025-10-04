 TikTok Star Jenifer Rivas Dies At 21 Due To Epileptic Seizure
TikTok Star Jenifer Rivas Dies At 21 Due To Epileptic Seizure

TikTok star and TV host Jenifer Rivas passed away at the age of 21 on October 1, 2025. She was found dead at her house in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. According to reports, she passed away due to an epileptic seizure. Her family confirmed that she was suffering from epilepsy and was on medication for it.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 09:57 AM IST
Instagram: Jennifer Nicole Rivas

The Honduran podcast 'El Showsero TV,' run by YouTuber Gazù Bbx, took to Instagram to inform everyone about Rivas' death. They posted, "With deep sorrow, we at El Showsero TV and the entire El Eventazo: Pickle War team mourn the irreparable loss of our beloved contestant Jennifer Rivas, from the Los del Barrio team."

They further wrote, "A person full of energy and enthusiasm who left a lasting impression on every moment we shared. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Netizens Mourn Jenifer Rivas' Demise

Many netizens and fans of Rivas started commenting on the post. A netizen commented, "How sad, may God comfort the pain of her loved ones." Another Instagram user wrote, "So young 😢 😢 😢 😢 why did he die?" One more netizen commented, "What happened to her? R.I.P."

Jenifer Rivas' Last Instagram Post

Jenifer had 17.2K followers on Instagram and more than 100,000 followers on TikTok. In her last post on Instagram, she was seen playing pickleball. She had captioned it as, "Getting ready."

We at The Free Press Journal pray that her soul rest in peace.

