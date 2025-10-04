Sean Diddy Combs Jailed For More Than 4 Years In Prostitution Case

Sean Diddy Combs

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs has been sentenced to 50 months in jail in a prostitution case. In July this year, a New York court acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges. However, he was found guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his two ex-girlfriends, Cassandra Ventura and Jane.

Judge Arun Subramanian, who was overseeing the proceedings, stated that the sentence was important "to convey a message to both abusers and victims that exploitation and violence against women will face genuine consequences."

According to Zoom, the judge told Diddy, "You will overcome this. There is hope ahead. The same influence you wielded to harm women, you can redirect to assist them. I’m relying on you to seize this opportunity for redemption."

At his sentencing, the rapper stated, "My behavior was appalling, disgraceful, and wrong. I was unwell. Unwell from the drugs. … I required assistance, but I failed to seek it. I offer no justifications for my actions because I knew better; my mother taught me better."

"I became engulfed in excess. I became consumed by my pride. I’ve been humbled, shattered to my core, and I despise myself at this moment. I will never harm another individual again," he concluded.

The 55-year-old had already spent 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and he will get credit for those months. So, the rapper will remain in jail until late 2028.

Diddy’s Lawyer Had Tears In His Eyes

Veteran legal reporter Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press reported that Diddy’s Lawyer, Brian Steel, had tears in his eyes while giving his closing statements.

Steel said, “I am honored to practice in this majestic courthouse. I sit here with tears in my eyes, I can't believe we're hear. Sean has impacted America in such a positive manner (sic)."

“On occasion he would hit the woman he loved. He loved Ms. [Cassie] Ventura. I have been with Sean more than my family since I met him. He has taken responsibility. He would have pled guilty to the Mann Act, but they wouldn't offer that," he added.