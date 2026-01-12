Anupamaa Written Update, 12 January: Prarthana Decides To Leave Kothari House With Husband Ansh As God-Bharai Event Turns Into Chaos

Anupama | Star Plus

Anupamaa Written Update, 12 January: Today’s episode of Anupamaa begins with Motiba calling out Anupamaa and her family for repeatedly creating chaos. As Motiba questions their mental health, Anupamaa firmly asks her not to make light of mental health issues, calling it a serious matter. She also points out that Motiba should have listened to Rahi’s side of the story as well, instead of only believing Diwakar.

As Prem urges everyone not to interfere in Ansh and Prarthana’s happiness, Gautam insists on presenting the couple with the “first gift.” When they open it, they are shocked to find legal documents inside. The papers state that Prarthana can live wherever she chooses after the baby’s birth, but the child must reside in the Kothari house. Shockingly, the documents also declare Gautam as the father of the child and Mahi as the mother.

This leads to a heated argument between Gautam and Ansh over the unborn child. Motiba and Parag further insist that the baby should be raised in the Kothari household, claiming that Ansh is incapable of providing a stable future. A furious Prarthana finally speaks up, declaring that her child will neither be raised in the Kothari house nor carry Gautam’s name. She then decides to leave the Kothari house with her husband.

Gautam grabs Prarthana’s hand, insisting she cannot leave because she is carrying his child. As Motiba steps in to support Gautam, Anupamaa intervenes and firmly states that Prarthana is right both legally and morally, and that the Kotharis are in the wrong. Ansh breaks down, revealing that he has been working tirelessly to secure a good future for his unborn child.

As Anupamaa prepares to leave with Ansh and Prarthana, Parag stops them and questions how they plan to raise the baby. He taunts them by saying there is no one in the Shah house capable of taking care of Prarthana and her child.

The episode ends with an emotional Prarthana telling her father that she is leaving the house with a broken heart. In the promo, Motiba is seen forcefully trying to stop Prarthana, prompting Anupamaa to push her away. Enraged, Parag draws a firm line, declaring that anyone who chooses to stand with Anupamaa must leave forever. The promo ends on a tense note as Parag asks Rahi to choose whose side she is on.