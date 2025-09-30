Annapoorani: The Goddess Of Food On OTT- When & Where To Watch Nayanthara’s Inspiring Film In Hindi

Annapoorani: The Goddess Of Food | Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Nayanthara's much-loved film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food is a drama film which is directed by Nilesh Krishnaa. It was released in theatres on December 1, 2023, and received mixed reviews from critics. The film is set to be released on JioHotstar, starting from October 1, 2025. The audience will be able to watch in Hindi.

Powerhouse behind Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food

The film is based on themes of breaking orthodox traditions and societal barriers, Passion versus familial duty, the politics of food and religion, and challenging gender roles, among others. The screenplay of the film is written by Nilesh Krishnaa and Prasanth S. Annapoorani. The Goddess of Food is produced by R. Ravindran and Jatin Sethi under the banner of Zee Studios, Naad Studios, and Trident Arts. Thaman S has composed the music for the film.

Plot overview

Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food tells the story of a woman hailing from a lineage of Brahmin cooks who have been preparing meals for the Srirangam temple for many generations. Although raised in a strict vegetarian environment, she possesses an innate skill for cooking and aspires to be the top chef in India.

Cast and characters

The film features Nayanthara as Annapoorani Rangarajan, Jai as Farhaan, Sathyaraj as Chef Anand Sundarajan, Achyuth Kumar as Rangarajan, Sachu as Subbulakshmi Paati, Redin Kingsley as Chinto Chin, Parvathi T as Basheer's mother, TSR Srinivasan as Chef Vadamaalai, Baby Samyuktha as young Keerthi, Jagan Krishnan as Audience Member, Som Shekhar as Santhosh and Mohamed Irfan as a YouTuber, among others.