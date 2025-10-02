 Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X (Twitter) Review: 'Rom-Com Done Right'; Varun, Janhvi, Rohit & Sanya Starrer Impresses Netizens
Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles, has hit the big screens today (October 2, 2025). The movie has received mostly positive reviews from the critics, and it has impressed netizens as well.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
A netizen tweeted, "Rom-com done RIGHTTT 🔥 so colourful, so fun, so full of heart 💛 #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari 🙌🏼 #VarunDhawan was the perfect masala this movie needed and #JanhviKapoor just proved she’s THE rom-com heroine of this generation… she carried tulsi with so much charm and innocence (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Legit did not expect Janhvi to nail comedy like this👌🏻 #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari works because the whole cast just vibes together #VarunDhawan ’s madness, #RohitSaraf ’s charm, #SanyaMalhotra ’s grace & #JanhviKapoor 's outstanding acting."

One more netizen tweeted, "#SSKTK brought back the Bollywood masala I grew up loving ❤️ It had silly comedy, full on drama, big emotions, catchy songs - everything you want from a family entertainer. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and worte, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is undoubtedly one of the best romantic comedies we have seen in recent times. It is fun, entertaining, and filled with some wonderful performances."

The reviews are positive, and even the word of mouth is good. So, let's wait and watch how much the movie will collect at the box office on its first day.

