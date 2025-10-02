 The Woman In Cabin 10 OTT Release Date: Here’s When & Where To Watch Keira Knightley’s Thriller Film
Keira Knightley's upcoming film, The Woman in Cabin 10, has elevated the excitement of fans as they laud the suspense-laden story along with Keira's fine craft. The film is based on Ruth Ware's novel of the same name.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
The Woman In Cabin 10 | Photo Credit: Netflix

Keira Knightley's upcoming film, The Woman in Cabin 10, has heightened fans' excitement due to its suspenseful storyline and Keira's exceptional performance. The film is based on Ruth Ware's novel of the same name and explores themes of trauma, gaslighting, and mental illness. In the story, the protagonist grapples with past trauma, and her anxiety is used to undermine her credibility regarding a potential murder she witnesses.

About Woman in Cabin 10

The film is set to be released on Netflix, starting from October 10, 2025. The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "A mystery luxury yacht. A sea of suspects. A murder only she saw. Keira Knightley stars in The Woman in Cabin 10. Based on the best-selling novel. Premiering October 10."

Plot overview

In "The Woman in Cabin 10," a travel journalist, Lo, on a luxury cruise, witnesses a passenger being thrown overboard from a nearby cabin but is dismissed by everyone onboard as not real since all passengers are accounted for. Believing she's telling the truth, Lo tries to uncover the truth about the murder, facing danger from people who don't want the truth to come out and grappling with her own fears.

Cast and characters

The film features Keira Knightley as Laura Blacklock, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kaya Scodelario as Grace, Hannah Waddingham as Heidi, David Morrissey as Thomas Heatherley, Christopher Rygh as Lars Jensen, Lisa Loven Kongsli as Annie Bullmer, Lisa Loven Kongsli as Annie Bullmer, and Ayọ̀ Owóyẹmi-Peters, among others.

Powerhouse behind Woman in Cabin 10

The film is directed by Simon Stone. The screenplay of the film is written by Joe Shrapnel, Simon Stone, and Anna Waterhouse. It is produced by Debra Hayward, Cindy Holland, and Ellen Goldsmith-Vein under the banner of Sister.

