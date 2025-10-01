Little Hearts On OTT: Where To Watch This Telugu Film Online?

Little Hearts On OTT | Photo Credit:

Little Hearts is a romantic comedy film starring Mouli Tanuj Prasanth and Shivani Nagaram. The film was released in theatres on September 5, 2025, and received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics. It is now streaming on ETV WIN. It revolves around themes of complexities and possible happiness in various relationships, such as a widower's affection, a father-son relationship, and a gay man's suppressed feelings, yet the treatment of these themes varies in depth and effectiveness among the different films sharing this title.

About Little Hearts

The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "The Blockbuster Rom-Com of the Year – Little Hearts is now streaming 🤩Now with an Extended Cut + Dolby Atmos for the ultimate experience! ▶️: http://bit.ly/48amUyq✨ #LittleHearts (with extended cut) – A Win Original Production Powered by @valuezonehypermart ✨"

The Blockbuster Rom-Com of the Year – Little Hearts is now streaming 🤩



Now with an Extended Cut + Dolby Atmos for the ultimate experience!



▶️: https://t.co/KyWcb7dHYJ



✨ #LittleHearts (with extended cut) – A Win Original Production

Powered by @valuezonehypermart ✨… pic.twitter.com/YZg0sK2bLb — ETV Win (@etvwin) September 30, 2025

Plot overview

The Telugu film Little Hearts follows Akhil, who aspires to be an IT engineer but does not pass his EAMCET exam. He enrolls in a coaching center where he meets and becomes infatuated with Khatyayani. He experiences a comical journey of self-discovery and learns about love while attempting to win her affection after she turns him down at first.

Cast and characters

The film features Mouli Tanuj Prasanth as Nalli Akhil Kumar, Jai Krishna as Madhu, Shivani Nagaram as Khatyayini Akula, Nikhil Abburi as Ashish, Rajeev Kanakala as Nalli Gopal Rao, S. S. Kanchi as Krishnakanth Akula, Satya Krishnan as Sangeetha Akula, Anitha Chowdary as Nalli Srilatha, Padmini Settam as Anjali, Dheera Reddy as Neelambari Akula, and Sai Marthand as Nalli Nikhil Kumar, among others.

Powerhouse behind the film

Sai Marthand has written and directed the film. Aditya Hasan has bankrolled the movie under the banner of ETV Win. Suriya Balaji has done the cinematography and Sreedhar Sompally has edited Little Hearts.