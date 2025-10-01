 Bombay HC Rejects Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Request To Travel Abroad For Phuket Trip Amid ₹60 Crore Fraud Probe
Bombay HC has rejected actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra's plea to travel abroad for a family vacation in Phuket from October 2-5. The couple, under investigation in a Rs 60 crore fraud case, had sought a stay on the lookout notice issued by Mumbai Police’s EOW. Their lawyers cited previous international travels and cooperation with investigations.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, are under investigation in a Rs 60 crore fraud case, with EOW sources stating that Kundra transferred approximately Rs 15 crore of the total amount to a company account owned by Shetty.

Bombay HC Denies Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Phuket Travel Plea

The couple had requested permission from the court to travel abroad for a family vacation in Phuket, Thailand, from October 2 to 5, citing confirmed bookings of travel and stay. However, the Bombay High Court denied their request. They had filed a petition seeking a stay on the lookout notice issued by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

Shilpa and Raj's lawyers, Niranjan Mundargi and Keral Mehta, argued that despite a 2021 case against them, the couple had traveled abroad multiple times and returned to cooperate with investigations, asserting they should be allowed to travel while the current probe continues.

About The Case

The FIR, registered at Juhu Police Station, is based on a complaint by Deepak Kothari (60), director of Lotus Capital Financial Services. Kothari alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he transferred Rs.60.48 crore to the couple’s company, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., for business expansion. However, the funds were allegedly diverted for personal expenses.

After conducting a preliminary inquiry, EOW registered the case under IPC sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) against Shetty, Kundra, and another person.

It was earlier reported that funds were directly transferred into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment. The EOW had tracked nearly Rs 25 crore in direct transfers.

