Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan File Lawsuit Against Google & YouTube

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai |

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have protested their personality rights, have now filed a Rs. 4 crore lawsuit against Google and YouTube. They have accused the platforms of allowing their images and videos to be misused in deepfakes and unauthorised AI content.

According to a report in Reuters, the couple has argued that YouTube’s content and third-party training policies are concerning. Further explaining the matter, the filings stated, "Such content being used to train AI models has the potential to multiply the instances of use of any infringing content i.e. first being uploaded on YouTube being viewed by the public, and then also being used to train."

The legal papers reviewed by the portal reveal the lawsuit targets 'egregious' and 'sexually explicit' AI-generated content. A YouTube channel named AI Bollywood Ishq reportedly has over 259 videos featuring manipulated clips and has views in millions. One of the videos allegedly shows Aishwarya and Salman Khan in a pool, and another video has Abhishek suddenly kissing an actress or angrily reacting to AI-altered scenes involving the actress.

During a hearing last month, the Delhi High Court asked Google’s lawyer to submit written responses in court before the next hearing which will take place on January 15.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya have been making it to the headlines because of their reports of their divorce. However, with their public appearences together, the couple proves that they are together, and the reports about their divorce are false.

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Movies

On the work front, Aishwarya currently has no films that are officially announced. Meanwhile, Abhishek will be seen in King and Raja Shivaji. The former also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and others.

Raja Shivaji is a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and it stars Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role.