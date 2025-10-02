 'You Were More Educated Than Half Of Our Parliament': Simi Garewal Defends Raavan On Dussehra; Leaves Netizens Fuming
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'You Were More Educated Than Half Of Our Parliament': Simi Garewal Defends Raavan On Dussehra; Leaves Netizens Fuming

'You Were More Educated Than Half Of Our Parliament': Simi Garewal Defends Raavan On Dussehra; Leaves Netizens Fuming

On Thursday, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to X (Twitter) to wish everyone Happy Dussehra. However, her post has made netizens upset as she defended the actions of Raavan. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Simi Garewal

On Thursday, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to X (Twitter) to wish everyone Happy Dussehra. However, her post has made netizens upset as she defended the actions of Raavan. Simi, in her post, wrote, "Dear Ravana... Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil.. But.. technically.. your behaviour should be re-classified from "Evil" to "Slightly Naughty". After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? (sic)"

She further wrote, After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste... But.. after that.. you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today's world. You offered her good food.. shelter.. and even women security guards (not too good looking though). Your request for marriage was full of humility.. and you never threw acids when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you.. you were wise enough to seek his apologies. And.. I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament. Trust me dude.. there ain't no any hard feelings to burn you... Just that it's the In-Thing. Happy Dussera (sic)."

Read Also
'Alia Bhatt Was Never Offered Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari': Shashank Khaitan | FPJ Exclusive
article-image

Netizens Upset With Simi Garewal

Netizens are quite upset with Simi's post. A netizen replied, "Ravan was not ‘slightly naughty,’ he was the face of Adharma. Abducting Maa Sita was not an act of romance but a heinous crime. His arrogance, lust, and misuse of power brought destruction upon Lanka. Dussera is not about mocking traditions but about remembering that no matter how mighty evil appears, Dharma always triumphs. Whitewashing Ravan is an insult to our scriptures, our culture, and the eternal values of Sanatan Dharma (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In Panvel
Navi Mumbai News: St Joseph’s High School Students Gain Hands-On Experience At Star Nursery In Panvel
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders
Maharashtra Govt Sets Up ‘Dakshata Committee’ For Safety Of Gold & Silver Traders
Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains
Dussehra 2025: PM Narendra Modi Cancels Ravan Dahan Event In Delhi Due To Heavy Rains
Kolhapur Celebrates 191 Years Of Historic Nagarkhana With ‘Saga of Valour’ Programme - PHOTOS & VIDEOS
Kolhapur Celebrates 191 Years Of Historic Nagarkhana With ‘Saga of Valour’ Programme - PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Another X user wrote, "So if someone abducts you without your consent and treats you well in captivity then it will not be evil but just naughty? Girl what kind of kinks do you have at this age?? Also DM me your address (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "That's a bizarre Dusshera wish. As it's symbolic for good over evil. Taking it quite literally makes it sound like an old Bollywood script. Harrass the leading lady long enough and she will fall in love. I listened to your show and this tweet is out of character. In my humble and personal opinion (sic)."

Read Also
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari X (Twitter) Review: 'Rom-Com Done Right'; Varun, Janhvi, Rohit &...
article-image

Simi was a popular actress in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. She later left acting and once again came into the limelight because of her chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Starrer Heading For A...

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rishab Shetty Starrer Heading For A...

Awez Darbar Finally Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations: Nagma Told Me...

Awez Darbar Finally Breaks Silence on Cheating Allegations: Nagma Told Me...

'You Were More Educated Than Half Of Our Parliament': Simi Garewal Defends Raavan On Dussehra;...

'You Were More Educated Than Half Of Our Parliament': Simi Garewal Defends Raavan On Dussehra;...

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan File Lawsuit Against Google & YouTube

Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan File Lawsuit Against Google & YouTube

The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film

The Lost Bus OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Academy Award-Winner Matthew McConaughey's Film