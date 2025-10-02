'You Were More Educated Than Half Of Our Parliament': Simi Garewal Defends Raavan On Dussehra; Leaves Netizens Fuming

On Thursday, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to X (Twitter) to wish everyone Happy Dussehra. However, her post has made netizens upset as she defended the actions of Raavan. Simi, in her post, wrote, "Dear Ravana... Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil.. But.. technically.. your behaviour should be re-classified from "Evil" to "Slightly Naughty". After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? (sic)"
She further wrote, After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? I agree you kidnapped a lady in haste... But.. after that.. you gave her more respect than we normally give to women in today's world. You offered her good food.. shelter.. and even women security guards (not too good looking though). Your request for marriage was full of humility.. and you never threw acids when rejected. Even when Lord Rama killed you.. you were wise enough to seek his apologies. And.. I believe you were more educated than half of our Parliament. Trust me dude.. there ain't no any hard feelings to burn you... Just that it's the In-Thing. Happy Dussera (sic)."
Netizens Upset With Simi Garewal
Netizens are quite upset with Simi's post. A netizen replied, "Ravan was not ‘slightly naughty,’ he was the face of Adharma. Abducting Maa Sita was not an act of romance but a heinous crime. His arrogance, lust, and misuse of power brought destruction upon Lanka. Dussera is not about mocking traditions but about remembering that no matter how mighty evil appears, Dharma always triumphs. Whitewashing Ravan is an insult to our scriptures, our culture, and the eternal values of Sanatan Dharma (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "So if someone abducts you without your consent and treats you well in captivity then it will not be evil but just naughty? Girl what kind of kinks do you have at this age?? Also DM me your address (sic)."
One more netizen tweeted, "That's a bizarre Dusshera wish. As it's symbolic for good over evil. Taking it quite literally makes it sound like an old Bollywood script. Harrass the leading lady long enough and she will fall in love. I listened to your show and this tweet is out of character. In my humble and personal opinion (sic)."
Simi was a popular actress in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. She later left acting and once again came into the limelight because of her chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.