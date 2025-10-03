Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty's Film Opens To A Thunderous ₹60 Crore, Hindi Share Nearly One-Third

Rishab Shetty's much-awaited Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has opened with a storm at the Indian box office. The film, directed by Rishab and produced by Hombale Films, released on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and earned a staggering Rs 60 crore across India (all languages) on its first day. It has become one of the biggest openings for a Kannada film.

The pan-India release benefited from massive hype, strong advance bookings, and glowing early reviews. In Karnataka, the film registered an extraordinary 88.13 per cent occupancy on Thursday and reflected its home-ground dominance.

According to Sacnilk, in the Telugu states, it maintained a solid 75.34 per cent occupancy, while Tamil Nadu recorded 71.42 per cent. The Hindi version, though relatively lower, managed 29.84 per cent occupancy, contributing an estimated Rs 19-21 crore from the North Indian market alone. It is to be noted that this is a strong figure for a Kannada-origin film.

The cast, led by Rishab himself alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram, has played a key role in drawing nationwide audiences. With word-of-mouth spreading rapidly, trade experts predict that the film will witness growth over the weekend, particularly in Hindi-speaking markets.

The comparison with its predecessor is striking. The original Kantara opened modestly at around Rs 1.27 crore, relying on word-of-mouth to achieve a lifetime total of Rs 81.1 crore. In contrast, Kantara: Chapter 1 has delivered an opening that is over 1400 per cent higher. This has set the stage for a historic box office run.

With its first-day figure, Kantara: Chapter 1 is already being counted among the frontrunners for the biggest blockbuster of 2025. If the film sustains its momentum, it could even challenge opening records set by recent pan-India giants like RRR and KGF: Chapter 2.

All eyes are now on the weekend collections, which will determine just how far Rishab's mythological epic can go. One thing is certain - Kantara: Chapter 1 has arrived with a roar.