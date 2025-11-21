 'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO

'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO

Bigg Boss Season 16 runner-up Shiv Thakare narrowly escaped a massive fire that broke out at his Goregaon home while he was asleep. He credited his maid for saving his life and thanked God. Though the house suffered extensive damage, Shiv said he could rebuild it, but losing his trophies left him heartbroken.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Thakare | Instagram

Bigg Boss Season 16 runner-up, Shiv Thakare, has been in the headlines lately after a fire broke out at his house in Kolte Patil, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. Addressing the fire breakout that happened on Tuesday morning, Shiv said, "Main ghar pe hi tha, yeh sabere hua, main soya tha (I was at home. This happened in the morning. I was asleep)."

Shiv further thanked God for saving his life, as he had no idea the house was burning while he was inside. He also mentioned that no siren sounded when the fire broke out. He shared, "Meri maid bhagwan ban ke aayi, aur usne knock-knock kiya. Main bahar aa ke dekha toh pura rakh rakh bana tha mahaul (My maid came like a godsend and knocked on the door. When I came outside and looked, the whole atmosphere was chaotic)."

Read Also
Fire Breaks Out At Shiv Thakare's Home In Mumbai's Goregaon; Bigg Boss 16 Contestant's Fans Worried
article-image

"Aisa samjho ki upar wale ki dua hai mere sath isliye mai khada hu yaha pe," said Shiv. He acknowledged that the house had suffered extensive damage, but said he wasn't worried about the financial loss, as he could earn the money again and rebuild it. What truly broke his heart, however, was seeing his trophies destroyed, irreplaceable memories that no amount of money can bring back.

FPJ Shorts
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO
Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock
Reliance Ends Russian Crude Supply To SEZ Refinery Ahead Of 2026 Restrictions, Company Completes Full Shift To Non-Russian Feedstock
BMC Confirms Budhwar Park Redevelopment Will Proceed After Fresh Budget Allocation, Rejects Claims Of Project Cancellation
BMC Confirms Budhwar Park Redevelopment Will Proceed After Fresh Budget Allocation, Rejects Claims Of Project Cancellation
ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Now Rolling Out To Users In India: How To Enable & Use
ChatGPT Group Chat Feature Now Rolling Out To Users In India: How To Enable & Use
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home...

'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home...

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...

Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's...

Neha Sharma Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Neha Sharma Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of The Actress On OTT

Anupamaa Written Update, November 21: Gautam Plans To Destroy Anupama's Purvichaya Chawl, Paving Way...

Anupamaa Written Update, November 21: Gautam Plans To Destroy Anupama's Purvichaya Chawl, Paving Way...

The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee...

The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi's Surprise CAMEO Steals The Show, His Banter With Manoj Bajpayee...