'Main Soya Tha...': Shiv Thakare Breaks Silence After Massive Fire At His Mumbai's Goregaon Home —VIDEO

Shiv Thakare | Instagram

Bigg Boss Season 16 runner-up, Shiv Thakare, has been in the headlines lately after a fire broke out at his house in Kolte Patil, Bangur Nagar, Goregaon West. Addressing the fire breakout that happened on Tuesday morning, Shiv said, "Main ghar pe hi tha, yeh sabere hua, main soya tha (I was at home. This happened in the morning. I was asleep)."

Shiv further thanked God for saving his life, as he had no idea the house was burning while he was inside. He also mentioned that no siren sounded when the fire broke out. He shared, "Meri maid bhagwan ban ke aayi, aur usne knock-knock kiya. Main bahar aa ke dekha toh pura rakh rakh bana tha mahaul (My maid came like a godsend and knocked on the door. When I came outside and looked, the whole atmosphere was chaotic)."

"Aisa samjho ki upar wale ki dua hai mere sath isliye mai khada hu yaha pe," said Shiv. He acknowledged that the house had suffered extensive damage, but said he wasn't worried about the financial loss, as he could earn the money again and rebuild it. What truly broke his heart, however, was seeing his trophies destroyed, irreplaceable memories that no amount of money can bring back.