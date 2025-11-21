 Bison Kaalamaadan On OTT: Where To Watch This Tamil Film?
Bison Kaalamaadan centres around Kittan Velusamy, a young individual from an underprivileged community who harnesses his love for kabaddi to combat caste discrimination and brutality in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu during the 1990s.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
Bison Kaalamaadan |

Bison Kaalamaadan is a Tamil sports action drama which is directed and written by Mari Selvaraj. The film is set in 1990s rural Tamil Nadu and focuses on ambition and social struggle. It was released in theatres on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. The film received positive reviews from critics and the audience and became a hit. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Applause Entertainment, which produced the film, shared the poster of Bison Kaalamaadan on X and wrote, "Time to witness this Bison's grit and glory 🔥🦬Watch Bison Kaalamaadan, out now on Netflix in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam." The sports drama is based on the life of kabaddi athlete Manathi Ganesan.

Plot overview

Bison Kaalamaadan centres around Kittan Velusamy, a young individual from an underprivileged community who harnesses his love for kabaddi to combat caste discrimination and brutality in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu during the 1990s. He encounters numerous difficulties, including disputes within his family, competition among influential village leaders, and societal bias, yet finds a guide in his physical education instructor and channels his frustration and suffering through the sport. The movie illustrates his quest for national prominence, with the bison symbolising his identity and resistance to oppression.

article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Dhruv Vikram as Kittan, Ameer as Pandiaraj, Pasupathy as Velusamy, Anupama Parameswaran as Raani, Rajisha Vijayan as Raaji, Azhagam Perumal as Kandeeban, Haritha Mutharasan as Pushpa, K. Prapanjan as Rathinam, Aruvi Madhan as Santhanraj, and Puliyankulam Kannan as Sundaram, among others. The film is directed and written by Mari Selvaraj. It is produced by Sameer Nair, Aditi Anand, Pa. Ranjith, and Deepak Seigal under the banner of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Stufios.

