Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth & Jayaram Show What It Means To Carry A Legacy Forward

Title: Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3.5 stars

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Review

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is not a sequel to the 2022 release Kantara, but a prequel. Does this film live up to the hype, hysteria and expectation created by its predecessor? Let’s find out!

The film starts off with the historical Kadamba dynasty’s cruel ruler and his greed to own everything. One day, when his men catch hold of a mysterious old man, they find a bunch of priceless things falling off his bag. Upon examination, they are led to Kantara - a serene place which sees the harmonious existence of tribes with nature. Hell breaks loose when the Kadamba ruler targets the mysterious place that is protected by the divine.

Things escalate with the entry of Bhangra’s King Vijayendra (Jayaram), his evil son Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah) and his daughter Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth). Amidst all this, there is Kantara's leader Berme (Rishab Shetty), who is everyone’s ‘go-to’ man. Situations spiral up when Bhangra sees the entry of Kantara residents in his region. What happens after that is what forms the rest of the film.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Review: Actors' performance

Like Kantara, even in Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1, the star is undoubtedly Rishab Shetty. Right from the first till the last frame, he owns the film with his earnest performance that is bound to sweep you off your feet. Even though the film's leading lady Rukmini Vasanth has less screen time in the first half, she more than makes up for it in the second half! Be ready to be surprised by her character as the film progresses.

Being an old and experienced hand in the craft, veteran actor Jayaram holds the film firmly with yet another stellar performance. The very moment you see Gulshan Devaiah’s character, the only thing that you do is to hate him- which only shows Rishab’s faith in him as an actor. Full marks to Gulshan for having pulled off his role with conviction. Rest of the actors help in carrying the film forward.

Besides being a stellar actor, Rishab Shetty also emerges a clear winner even the film’s director and writer!

As a director, even though Shetty tries his best to let the film not suffer any dull moments, the film’s first does get dragged a bit. It's only in the second half that the film comes to a full throttle. ‘Infusion’ of humor between tense moments not just looks forced, but also amateurish and childish in a few places. Not to be missed film highlights include its climax, Guliga sequences and the transformation of Rishab when he goes into a trance!

Besides the storyline, the film scores heavily in the technical department. While cinematography (Arvind S Kashyap) is outstanding, the film’s background score (Ajaneesh Loknath) will manage to effortlessly transport you into the make-believe world of Kantara. Sadly, the same cannot be said about the film’s music, the track ‘Varaha Roopam’ notwithstanding. Even though the film’s editor Suresh does a commendable job, the jail scene and scenes preceding the tiger face-off could have been done away with. This could have helped in the film’s crispness. The film’s VFX is top class.

FPJ Verdict

Considering that Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is being released on Dussehra, it could just work in the film’s favour in addition to its loyal audience and word of mouth. The flip side, however, is the lack of required publicity and awareness of the film, which could act as a roadblock. Overall, if you want to experience the unfolding of cinema's magic, this film earns our recommendation!