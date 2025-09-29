 Rishab Shetty CANCELS Kantara Chapter 1 Event In Chennai After Stampede At Vijay's Rally: 'This Is Time For Reflection & Solidarity...'
Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has cancelled his Chennai promotion for Kantara Chapter 1, set to release on October 2, following the tragic stampede at actor Vijay’s rally in Karur that left 41 dead. Hombale Films said, "We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected… Our deepest condolences are with the families affected."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, eagerly awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2, was scheduled to promote it in Chennai on Tuesday. However, the event has been cancelled following the tragic stampede at a rally for TVK chief and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which left at least 41 people dead and several others injured.

Kantara Chapter 1 Event Cancelled In Chennai

Issuing a statement on social media, the production house from Hombale Films read, "In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennai tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time."

article-image

While the caption read, "Due to the recent unfortunate incident, we are cancelling the #KantaraChapter1 promotional event in Chennai tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time."

Actor Vijay Announces ₹20 Lakh For Victims' Families

After the tragic stampede in his Karur political rally, Vijay announced a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

Taking to the official X account of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Sunday (September 28), Vijay expressed grief over the incident. "Thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow," he wrote.

"The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing in my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place. My dear ones… While I express my deepest condolences with indescribable pain to you who are grieving the loss of our cherished loved ones, I also stand close to your hearts, sharing this immense sorrow," he wrote in his official statement.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1, also starring Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah, is a prequel to the 2022 film of the same name.

The film is set to release on October 2, clashing with Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumaari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Varun Dhawan

