Rishab Shetty SLAMS Viral 'No Meat, Smoking & Alcohol' Warning Post For Kantara Chapter 1 Viewers: 'Nobody Has Right To Question...'

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty strongly reacted to a viral post claiming that viewers must avoid consuming alchohol, no non-vegetarian food or avoid smoking before watch Kantara: Chapter 2. The message framed as a self-driven movement called Kantara Sankalpa, quickly spread across platforms, however, Rishab clarified that the post is not from the production house, Hombale Films.

Check out the viral post:

What Rishab Shetty Said

During a press conference in Bengaluru, Rishab said, "Nobody has the right to question one's eating or personal habits. These are all left to their own mindset and personal choices. Somebody has uploaded a fake post and it came to our notice as well. It is hard for us to react to it immediately on social media. But they deleted that post and also apologised."

Rishab Shetty Expresses Shock

Further, the actor said he was shocked when he came across the viral post. He immediately shared it in the production group and asked who was behind it, wondering what people would think.

"It is left to each individual to choose their lifestyle and habits. No one has the right to question that. What happens is, when a film is trending or has a narrative, they try to bring their own matter and grab some popularity for themselves. We don't pay attention to that, and I also noticed a lot of people calling out the fake post on social media. The production does not have any connection with this," added the actor.

He added that the people behind the post also issued an apology following its withdrawal.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is slated to hit the theatres in multiple languages on October 2. It is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.