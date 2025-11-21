 Do Deewane Seher Mein: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Unite For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Imperfectly Perfect' Love Story—VIDEO
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur team up for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, a contemporary romance with old-school charm, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions. Releasing on February 20, 2026, the film was announced on November 21 with a 1.06-minute video introducing their characters, Shashank and Roshni, teasing an 'imperfectly perfect prem kahaani.'

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are all set to unite for the first time in Do Deewane Seher Mein, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions. The film is a contemporary romance with old-school sensibilities and is scheduled to release in theatres on February 20, 2026, during Valentine's week.

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Mrunal Thakur Announce New Film

On Friday, November 21, the makers unveiled the film with a 1.06-minute announcement video that introduces Siddhant and Mrunal as Shashank and Roshni. The glimpse hints at the tone of the story, describing it as an 'imperfectly perfect prem kahaani,' offering the audience a sneak-peek into the romance the film promises to bring.

Check it out:

