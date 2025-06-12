Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness' (VIDEO)

In one of the most unexpected crossovers of 2025, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen sharing the screen with South Korean actress Chae Soo Bin of When The Phone Rings fame in a viral video. The two shot for a commercial together, and netizens could not wrap their heads around the surprising jodi.

Siddhant and Soo Bin featured in an advertisement together for the footwear brand, Crocs Japan. In the video, the two can be seen starting off on a sour note, but soon turning friends, and sparks flew between the two as they walked in the rain -- making it look straight out of a quintessential Bollywood romcom.

Within minutes, the video went viral on the internet, and netizens could not believe what they saw. "What in multiverse of madness!!? Siddhant and soobin?!? (sic)," a user commented, while another wrote, "What is happening...Company is crocs japan, actress is korean and actor is indian...what in the world is happening right now? (sic)."

Netizens also found their jodi cute and hoped for them to star in a full-blown show soon.

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in the film, Dhadak 2, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film was scheduled to release earlier this year, however, it was halted by the Censor Board due to caste-related references in the screenplay.

He also has Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

As for Soo Bin, she was last seen headlining the Netflix thriller, When The Phone Rings, alongside Yoo Yeon-seok. When the K-drama commenced, it shattered all viewership records in Korea, however, netizens lashed out at the lousy climax after a mysterious build-up over 15 episodes.