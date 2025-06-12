 Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness' (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSiddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness' (VIDEO)

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call It 'Multiverse Of Madness' (VIDEO)

In one of the most unexpected crossovers of 2025, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen sharing the screen with South Korean actress Chae Soo Bin of When The Phone Rings fame in a viral video. The two shot for a commercial together, and netizens could not wrap their heads around the surprising jodi.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image

In one of the most unexpected crossovers of 2025, Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen sharing the screen with South Korean actress Chae Soo Bin of When The Phone Rings fame in a viral video. The two shot for a commercial together, and netizens could not wrap their heads around the surprising jodi.

Siddhant and Soo Bin featured in an advertisement together for the footwear brand, Crocs Japan. In the video, the two can be seen starting off on a sour note, but soon turning friends, and sparks flew between the two as they walked in the rain -- making it look straight out of a quintessential Bollywood romcom.

Within minutes, the video went viral on the internet, and netizens could not believe what they saw. "What in multiverse of madness!!? Siddhant and soobin?!? (sic)," a user commented, while another wrote, "What is happening...Company is crocs japan, actress is korean and actor is indian...what in the world is happening right now? (sic)."

Read Also
Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...
article-image

Netizens also found their jodi cute and hoped for them to star in a full-blown show soon.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash

On the work front, Siddhant will be next seen in the film, Dhadak 2, co-starring Triptii Dimri. The film was scheduled to release earlier this year, however, it was halted by the Censor Board due to caste-related references in the screenplay.

He also has Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling with Wamiqa Gabbi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Read Also
Dhadak 2 Release Date: After Finally Getting Certificate From CBFC, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii...
article-image

As for Soo Bin, she was last seen headlining the Netflix thriller, When The Phone Rings, alongside Yoo Yeon-seok. When the K-drama commenced, it shattered all viewership records in Korea, however, netizens lashed out at the lousy climax after a mysterious build-up over 15 episodes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...

'Ruined That Cute Face': Ananya Panday's Recent Pictures Grab Attention; Netizens Wonder If She Did...

'Ruined That Cute Face': Ananya Panday's Recent Pictures Grab Attention; Netizens Wonder If She Did...