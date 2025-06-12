Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic Company Amid Kim Sae-Ron Scandal

The troubles for South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun seem to see no end as the actor has now lost his swanky residential property in Seoul worth over Rs 18 crore after he failed to pay the penalty fees to a cosmetic company. This comes amid the massive scandal surrounding him post the death of his ex-girlfriend, actress Kim Sae-ron.

Soo Hyun lost the ownership of one of his three luxury apartments after it was seized by skincare brand Classys. The company took legal action against the Queen of Tears star after ending their endorsement deal due to the Kim Sae-ron dating scandal. The penalty amount demanded was around Rs 18.73 crore.

The apartment that was seized is located in the high-end Galleria Forêt complex, where Soo Hyun had purchased three units between 2013 and 2014. According to Korean media outlet Maeil Kyungje, Classys filed the lawsuit on May 8, and Seoul’s Eastern Court approved the seizure on May 20.

Soo Hyun’s legal team called the property seizure "unfair", and stated that the actor was a victim of false accusations. The actor's legal team also stated that the advertisers were facing financial blows due to the Garasero YouTube channel spreading false claims about Soo Hyun.

"It's true that one property owned by Kim Soo Hyun at Galleria Forêt was recently seized by the court. However, this seizure is unfair. Kim Soo Hyun is a victim of HOVERLAB. Although the issues lie with the assailants, the arrows are being pointed toward the victim simply because contractual obligations were not met," a part of the statement read.

If reports are to be believed, two more advertisers are expected to take similar legal steps against Soo Hyun in the coming days.

The development came shortly after Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, obtained a court order to seize properties owned by YouTuber Kim Se Ui. The total claim of Rs 24 crore is meant to cover losses caused by damaging allegations spread through Kim Se Ui’s channel, Garosero. The actor and his team claimed that the allegations led to him losing several brand deals and projects.