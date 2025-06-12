 Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic Company Amid Kim Sae-Ron Scandal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic Company Amid Kim Sae-Ron Scandal

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic Company Amid Kim Sae-Ron Scandal

South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has lost one of his luxury Seoul apartments worth over Rs 18 crore after failing to pay penalty to skincare brand, Classys. The company ended their deal over the Kim Sae-ron scandal. Soo Hyun's legal team called the seizure unfair, claiming he’s a victim of false allegations linked to the ongoing controversy.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image

The troubles for South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun seem to see no end as the actor has now lost his swanky residential property in Seoul worth over Rs 18 crore after he failed to pay the penalty fees to a cosmetic company. This comes amid the massive scandal surrounding him post the death of his ex-girlfriend, actress Kim Sae-ron.

Soo Hyun lost the ownership of one of his three luxury apartments after it was seized by skincare brand Classys. The company took legal action against the Queen of Tears star after ending their endorsement deal due to the Kim Sae-ron dating scandal. The penalty amount demanded was around Rs 18.73 crore.

The apartment that was seized is located in the high-end Galleria Forêt complex, where Soo Hyun had purchased three units between 2013 and 2014. According to Korean media outlet Maeil Kyungje, Classys filed the lawsuit on May 8, and Seoul’s Eastern Court approved the seizure on May 20.

Read Also
7 Biggest Scandals That Shook South Korean Entertainment Industry: Kim Soo-Hyun Dating Row, Kim...
article-image

Soo Hyun’s legal team called the property seizure "unfair", and stated that the actor was a victim of false accusations. The actor's legal team also stated that the advertisers were facing financial blows due to the Garasero YouTube channel spreading false claims about Soo Hyun.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
IIT Bombay Study Finds Blood Droplet Cracks Can Reveal Volume, Impact Angle; Offers New Forensic Insights
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their Families'
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn

"It's true that one property owned by Kim Soo Hyun at Galleria Forêt was recently seized by the court. However, this seizure is unfair. Kim Soo Hyun is a victim of HOVERLAB. Although the issues lie with the assailants, the arrows are being pointed toward the victim simply because contractual obligations were not met," a part of the statement read.

Read Also
Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Claims Actor Is Being Sexually Harassed Online Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating...
article-image

If reports are to be believed, two more advertisers are expected to take similar legal steps against Soo Hyun in the coming days.

The development came shortly after Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, obtained a court order to seize properties owned by YouTuber Kim Se Ui. The total claim of Rs 24 crore is meant to cover losses caused by damaging allegations spread through Kim Se Ui’s channel, Garosero. The actor and his team claimed that the allegations led to him losing several brand deals and projects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Heartbroken'; Writes, 'Prayers For The Victims, Their...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Salman Khan's Event In Mumbai Gets Cancelled; Organisers Say, 'Not A Time For...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

Siddhant Chaturvedi Romances When The Phone Rings Actress Chae Soo Bin Amid Heavy Rains, Fans Call...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

'Huge Bunch Of Helium Balloons Burst': Mishap On The Sets Of Harshvardhan Rane's Ek Deewane Ki...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...

Kim Soo Hyun's ₹18.80 Crore Luxury Apartment Seized After He Fails To Pay Penalty Fee To Cosmetic...