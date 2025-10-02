Mrunal Thakur Gets Emotional While Interacting With Priyanka Chopra At Mumbai Event; Video Goes Viral

Global star Priyanka Chopra recently attended a luxury store launch event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening (October 1). The actress met several celebrities and videos and photos of her interaction with them are now doing the rounds on social media platforms. One video which particularly caught everyone's attention is actress Mrunal Thakur getting emotional after meeting PeeCee.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka is seen holding Mrunal's hand and interacting with her. The Gumraah actress then hugged Priyanka and broke down.

While it is not known what Priyanka told her, netizens felt she praised her. Check out their now-viral video here:

For the occasion, Mrunal opted for a black strapless bodycon outfit. On the other hand, Priyanka looked stunning in a white outfit.

In another now-viral video, Priyanka is seen greeting actress Tamannaah Bhatia with a hug. When the latter said she had been watching Priyanka's work, she replied, "I've been watching you. You're such an amazing dancer." The Bajirao Mastani actress also revealed what she was obsessed with in Tamannaah's dance.

During the event, Priyanka also interacted with Triptii Dimri, Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Priyanka was spotted at Mumbai airport early Thursday morning before flying out of the city. Dressed in a denim outfit, Priyanka made her way through the paparazzi gathered at the terminal. Smiling at them, she folded her hands, waved, flashed a peace sign and said, "Chalte hai phir ab."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli next film, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

She also has the second season of the web series Citadel in the pipeline. After that, she will reportedly take on the role of a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in her upcoming film The Bluff.