'Aaram Se': Alia Bhatt Fan Misbehaves With Her, Forcibly Tries To Take Selfie After Visiting Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai – VIDEO

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt visited the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, organised by the families of Rani Mukerji and Kajol, on Wednesday. The 32-year-old actress looked stunning in a yellow traditional outfit. However, after visiting the pandal, she faced chaos when a female fan misbehaved with her, creating a commotion.

Alia Bhatt Fan Misbehaves With Her

In the viral video, while exiting the pandal, the actress hugged her close friend Ayan Mukerji. Soon after, a fan forcibly pulled Alia towards her in an attempt to click a selfie. However, instead of losing her composure, the actress the actress remained calm and posed for the selfie, while being heard saying to the fan, "Aaram se, aaram se."

Soon after, Alia’s bodyguard intervened to protect her and pushed the fan, but Alia firmly asked him not to, saying, "Aap dhakka mat karo."

Check out the video:

Several Bollywood stars have visited the pandal in recent days, including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Jaya Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Ranbir Kapoor, Isha Koppikar, Karan Johar, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, and many others.

Alia Bhatt Work Front

On the work front, Alia was last seen in the 2024 film Jigra, starring Vedant Raina in the lead, which, however, failed at the box office.

Next, Alia will appear in a female-led installment of the YRF Spy Universe titled Alpha, starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol in the lead. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film will mark the seventh entry in Yash Raj Films' spy universe.

Alia also has Love And War, reuniting with Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The film also marks her reunion with Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she previously starred in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva.