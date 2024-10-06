 'Truly Annoying Me': Karan Johar Breaks Silence On Alia Bhatt-Vasan Bala's Jigra Casting Controversy, Urges To Avoid 'Clickbait Assumptions'
Recently, Vasan Bala claimed that he was not happy when Karan Johar sent Alia Bhatt the script of Jigra without his permission.

Updated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image

Recently, Jigra director Vasan Bala claimed that Karan Johar sent an unfinished script of his film to Alia Bhatt without his consent, expressing that he was 'not happy' about it, which led to a backlash against Johar and sparked discussions on nepotism and favoritism in Bollywood. Finally, Karan has broken his silence on Jigra's casting controversy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Johar penned a long caption and urged people to avoid 'clickbait assumptions'. He said, "Twitter became X and became my X a while ago… I broke up with the nauseous noise and muted the unwarranted angst … but social media is like the Lockness monster it’s gets to you even when you can’t see it.. so was flooded with Vasan Bala’s interview which he answered with pure innocence and so much love."

article-image

The filmmaker added, "The gore misinterpretation of his comment about me sending the script to Alia without his grammar checks made me laugh initially at the ludicrousness of it all but now is truly annoying me … Vasan continues to be one of my most talented and wonderful collaborators and if you see his interview and hear his tone you will totally get it! BUT NO … much ado about nothing is all over the place…"

"I fold my hands and tell everyone please hear and read entire interviews before making click bait assumptions. Loads of Love to all of you," he concluded.

article-image

In an interview with Tried&Refused Productions, Vasan said, "I had sent one very kaccha pakka (roughly drafted) email to Karan Johar, more of a stream of consciousness, where I just jotted down ideas. A few hours later, Karan called me and said, ‘I've already sent it to Alia.’ I was really not happy with it. I was like, ‘Why? I would have at least done a spell check, fixed the grammar, maybe written a better hero entry,'"

Check out the video:

Here's a video of Vasan Bala saying in a recent interview that he didn't plan Alia to be the part of the film. Before he could even complete his script properly, Karan already sent the script to her.
byu/Perfect_Pizza4558 inBollyBlindsNGossip
article-image

Jigra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and also stars by Vedang Raina in the lead.

