Triptii Dimri Sets Instagram Ablaze in Strapless Sequin Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 02, 2025

Triptii stunned in a rose-gold strapless sequin gown that shimmered with every move. With a corset-inspired bodice highlighting her silhouette and draped detailing

Instead of piling on jewelry, she opted for a crystal ear cuff and a sleek ring. This minimal-chic choice let the dazzling gown remain the star of the look

Her beauty look radiated a soft, luminous glow. With a dewy base, sculpted contours, earthy-toned eyes, fluttering lashes, and nude lips, she achieved a photogenic finish

Styling her hair in side-swept curls, Triptii added a touch of vintage glamour. The cascading waves framed her face elegantly, making each pose look cinematic

Bronze strappy heels seamlessly blended into the look, elongating her frame without overshadowing the gown

The entire look was curated with a social media aesthetic in mind, streamlined, glossy, and aspirational

With this rose-gold glam, Triptii proves she’s not just experimenting but cementing herself as one of Bollywood’s most stylish voices

Thanks For Reading!

Badshah Becomes First Indian Rapper To Own A Rolls-Royce Cullinan Worth ₹12.45 Crore
Find out More