Triptii Dimri Sets Instagram Ablaze in Strapless Sequin Gown

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 02, 2025
Triptii stunned in a rose-gold strapless sequin gown that shimmered with every move. With a corset-inspired bodice highlighting her silhouette and draped detailing
Instead of piling on jewelry, she opted for a crystal ear cuff and a sleek ring. This minimal-chic choice let the dazzling gown remain the star of the look
Her beauty look radiated a soft, luminous glow. With a dewy base, sculpted contours, earthy-toned eyes, fluttering lashes, and nude lips, she achieved a photogenic finish
Styling her hair in side-swept curls, Triptii added a touch of vintage glamour. The cascading waves framed her face elegantly, making each pose look cinematic
Bronze strappy heels seamlessly blended into the look, elongating her frame without overshadowing the gown
The entire look was curated with a social media aesthetic in mind, streamlined, glossy, and aspirational
With this rose-gold glam, Triptii proves she’s not just experimenting but cementing herself as one of Bollywood’s most stylish voices
Thanks For Reading!