'Dharm Ka Mazak': Nyra Banerjee Trolled For Wearing Plunging Neckline Blouse While Performing Dhunuchi Dance At Durga Puja Pandal - VIDEO

Actress Nyra Banerjee recently visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, where she performed the traditional dhunuchi dance. Several photos and videos of her performance have been circulating on social media, but one particular clip has drawn the most attention.

In the video, it appears that the dhunuchi got entangled in Nyra's saree and photographers nearby were quick to step in and help her. While the situation was handled, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant was criticised for her choice of outfit for the occasion.

Nyra chose a traditional red saree paired with a sleeveless matching blouse featuring thin straps and a plunging neckline. While some fans appreciated her festive look, others criticised it, saying the outfit was not apt for the puja occasion.

For those unversed, dhunuchi is an earthenware (often shaped like a bowl with a handle) filled with burning coconut husk or charcoal and fragrant incense. The dance, traditionally performed during Durga Puja, involves graceful movements while waving the dhunuchi to offer prayers.

Reacting to dhunuchi getting stuck in her saree, a user commented on Instagram, "God's way of telling her that blouse is important." Another wrote, "Puja path style nahi tradition or religious spiritual devotion aur dedication hai."

Criticising her bold outfit choice, another user commented, "Atleast you should wear proper clothes for puja."

"धर्म को मजाक बना रखा है ऐसी प्रतिभाओं ने," read another comment.

"Yaha sab over acting karne aate hai ... bhakti k liye koi aati hi nahi sab dikhawa," wrote an upset user.

Another person wrote, 'Dharmik kaamo me to ek achhe kapde pehen lene chaiye."

"🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️Didi nhi aata to q media ke samne dikhava krti ho🙄🙄" wrote another user.

Nyra has not reacted to any of the comments yet.

The actress is quite a popular face in the south film industry, and she has been a part of a number of Telugu and Tamil movies, and a couple of them in Malayalam and Kannada languages too.

In Bollywood, she was a part of the 2016 film One Night Stand. She has also worked in several Hindi soaps, including Divya Drishti, Excuse Me Maadam, Pishachini, and participated in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.