'Strong Men End Up Taking Their Lives...': Karan Kundrra Lashes Out At 'Cruel Elite Woman' Anusha Dandekar For Accusing Him Of Cheating

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Karan Kundrra reacted to his ex-girlfriend, actress Anusha Dandekar, accusing him of cheating during their long term relationship. Anusha and Karan reportedly dated from 2016 to 2019, until they called it quits in late 2020. Back then, she had confirmed her breakup in a long Instagram post.

While Karan did not name anyone in his now-deleted post, netizens were quick to note that it is for Anusha, given the timing of the post. It came a couple of days after Anusha's podcast went viral.

Karan's post read, "87 articles in three hours and for what?? To sell a podcast!? Is this the inspiration that's being instilled into the young boys & girls of our country?? Is this entertainment for you?? It's unfortunate that today these cruel elite women can say ANYTHING and they will be applauded and men like me have nowhere to go, we come from small cities work extremely hard, persevere away from our loved ones and NO one supports till the spark is sucked out of you, your vibrant personality becomes a reminiscence of the past and you end up as a 'justice for.. hashtag."

He added, "At 4 in the morning as I lay alone in my bed consumed with utter disappointment and helplessness, I wonder why these 'smash the patriarchy' women with connections to big Bollywood families intoxicated till their eye lids in power, get away with systemic harassment, mental badgering, degrading persecution why!??"

Karan further wrote, "They break you with these 'blind items', creep into your confidence and step by step fracture your strength! Now I'm beginning to understand why even the most seemingly successful, strong bright men end up taking their lives in this country coz there is no accountability, no consequences that these woke women have to face."

A few years ago, Anusha had hinted at infidelity being the reason for their breakup, adding that she was cheated and lied to, and the relationship took a toll on her self-respect.

Recently, on her YouTube channel Unverified - The Podcast, Anusha opened up about her experience with a dating app. Without naming Karan, she revealed that she was signed to do campaigns for the app (Bumble) and had also secured a deal for her then-boyfriend to join the campaign alongside her.

She added, "The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

Further, Anusha said, "Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

"Apparently, I am the gold digger. Even though I used to give him work. He would tell people that he is with me just for work," added the actress.

Karan is now in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he fell in love with during their time on Bigg Boss 15.