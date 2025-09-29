'He Was Sleeping With All Of Mumbai': Did Anusha Dandekar Accuse Ex-Boyfriend Karan Kundrra Of Cheating During Their Relationship?

Actress Anusha Dandekar, years after her split with Karan Kundrra, seemed to take a dig at him, accusing him of cheating during their five-year relationship. A few years ago, she had hinted at infidelity being the reason for their breakup, adding that she was cheated and lied to, and the relationship took a toll on her self-respect.

Anusha Dandekar Takes Dig At Karan Kundrra

On her YouTube channel Unverified — The Podcast, Anusha opened up about her experience with a dating app. Without naming Karan, she revealed that she was signed to do campaigns for the app (Bumble) and had also secured a deal for her then-boyfriend to join the campaign alongside her.

She added, "The most he’s ever been paid for this campaign, ever in life. And he used the dating app to talk and meet with girls, and we’re doing the campaign together."

Anusha Dandekar Accuses Karan Kundrra Of Cheating

Further, Anusha said, "Like, we are supposed to be the faces together, but he’s using it to talk to girls and meet girls, which I found out much later when I found out he was sleeping with all of Mumbai."

"Apparently, I am the gold digger. Even though I used to give him work. He would tell people that he is with me just for work," added Dandekar.

Anusha and Karan reportedly dated from 2016 to 2019, until they called it quits in late 2020. She had confirmed her breakup in a long Instagram post.

Currently, Karan is in a relationship with actress Tejasswi Prakash, whom he fell in love with during their time on Bigg Boss 15.

While Anusha is currently single, she revealed that she has been single for five months. Earlier, she was linked to actor Bhushan Pradhan, but they never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.