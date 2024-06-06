Anusha Dandekar Says Ex-Boyfriend Jason Shah 'Lied' About Their Ugly Breakup: 'Everyone Wants To Use My Name'

Actress Anusha Dandekar, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest Marathi film Juna Furniture, took a dig at her ex-boyfriend and Heeramandi actor Jason Shah. Days after Jason said in an interview that Anusha didn't understand him and tried to fit him in a box, the actress said she doesn't want to make headlines because of her past relationships or fake news.

Anusha also clarified that she will not be participating in Anil Kapoor's upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3, after several media portals reported that she is one of the contestants this season.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday (June 5), Anusha shared screenshot of the articles about her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3 and wrote, "At this point if you google my name, first it was me trying to fit someone in a box! Lies! And now this. Another lie! I've not spoken to anyone and they won't even call me for this show coz they know my answer. I should be paid for the PR though."

Read Also Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump From Ovary, Shares Important Advice For Young Women

"I like that everyone wants to use my name. I guess I should be flattered but how about you all start speaking some truths like how my film - Juna Furniture - is on its 6th week in cinemas, almost 7th now, and what a great film it is! There are some facts! Go watch it," Anusha added.

For those unversed, Jason, in an interview with ETimes, had claimed that had a 'big spiritual change' in his life since breakup with Anusha. "It was rushed. I didn't really think about it. The other person didn't really understand me and I felt they were trying to make me fit in their box. And that is not going to happen, right?" he stated.

In April 2021, the Jason and Anusha had confirmed their relationship, however, in August of that year, they deleted photos with each other from social media.

Back then, when Jason was asked about the ugly breakup, the actor had told a media portal, "Ask Anusha about this. So what if it is I who has removed her pictures? Usko poocho. Usko phone karo."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jason is currently garnering praises for his role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. He played the role of Alastair Cartwright. On the other hand, Anusha was seen with Mahesh Manjrekar and Bhushan Pradhan in Juna Furniture, which hit the big screens on April 26.