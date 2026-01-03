 Karan Johar To Direct Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2? Here's What We Know
Karan Johar has not yet officially announced his next directorial, but he has hinted multiple times that he is working on his next film as a director. According to a recent report, the filmmaker is planning to direct a family drama, which might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
Karan Johar / Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Poster | Instagram

Karan Johar's last directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, had done decent business at the box office. But the movie was loved by one and all, and it also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. After RARKPK, everyone has been waiting to know which will be Karan's next directorial.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the filmmaker is planning to direct a family drama, which might be titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2. A source told the portal, “After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next."

Reportedly, the film will start rolling by the end of 2026, and the pre-production work will kickstart in mid-2026. The source further revealed that the movie will be a high-octane drama with romance and an emotional angle.

While talking about the casting, the source told the portal that Karan's next film will have two male leads and two female leads, and the casting process will start soon.

Karan Johar's Next Titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2?

Another source also informed the portal that the film might be called Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (K3G2). But it is too early to talk about the title at the moment. "However, it's surely in the space of the 2001 blockbuster led by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hritik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan," added the source.

Well, we wonder if this report turns out to be true, which actors will be cast in the film. Let's wait and watch!

