Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Health Update After Being Hit By Bike In Guwahati: 'Rupali Is Under Observation, I've Had Small Injury'—VIDEO

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and his second wife, Rupali Barua, were injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Friday night, December 2, 2026. A day later, the actor took to social media to assure fans that both he and his wife are doing fine after they were hit by a speeding bike while crossing the road. Reports stated that police from the Geetanagar police station rushed to the spot. While the injured biker was taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment, Ashish and Rupali also received medical care.

Ashish Vidyarthi Shares Health Update After Being Hit By Bike In Guwahati

On Saturday, Vidyarthi shared a video stating that he and his wife are safe and doing well. He also said that he checked with the police for an update on the motorbike rider and was informed that the rider has regained consciousness.

"Just to let you all know, because I’m seeing all kinds of things being reported on many news channels. Rupali and I were crossing a street yesterday when a bike hit us. We are both fine. Rupali is under observation, and everything is okay. I’m good too. I’ve had a small injury, but that’s it. I'm absolutely fine. I am walking, talking, standing—everything is normal," he added.

Check out the video:

The 63-year-old actor said there was nothing to sensationalise as he and his wife are doing fine, and expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to check on them.

"Please share this video so people know that we are well. Your good wishes are with us. Our family and people are around us, and we are being taken very good care of by the emergency staff at Apollo. I just want to say thank you," concluded the actor.

On the work front, Ashish was last seen in Karan Johar-hosted reality show The Traitors, which also featured Karan Kundrra, Raftaar, Uorfi Javed, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Elnaaz Norouzi and others.