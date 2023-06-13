Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Surgery To Remove Lump From Ovary, Shares Important Advice For Young Women

Television host and video jockey Anusha Dandekar informed her fans on Monday that she recently underwent a surgery to remove a lump from her ovary. She also shared some important tips and advice for young women and she even thanked her fans and well-wishers for their love and support as she recovers.

Anusha stated in her post that the recovery from the surgery was "pretty intense" and that she is still healing.

Along with the post, she shared a no-filter selfie of herself, recovering at her home.

Anusha Dandekar undergoes lump removal surgery

Anusha took to her Instagram handle to pen a long note, which read, "Quick story: went through a surgery for a lump in my ovary, the recovery has been pretty intense but also I’m really lucky all was okay… found a few more lumps while they were there, again super lucky everything Is great now."

She went on to say, "Just wanted to tell all the girls that are here reading this, to make sure you visit your Gynaecologist once a year without fail to stay ahead of your health and safety, I’ve been doing that since I was 17 and that’s how I can be so grateful I’m recovering well today."

She also thanked her doctor and the other staff members of the hospital where she was treated for their care.

"Thankyou for everyone that came to the hospital and called and msgd constantly, you know who you are and I’m forever grateful to have you in my life," she wrote.

"Still have a few weeks of full recovery ahead of me but it felt so good to walk outside today! Grateful beyond," she added.

About Anusha Dandekar

A year ago, Anusha was all over the news for her breakup with actor Karan Kundrra after several years of dating.

Anusha made her acting debut in 2003 with the film 'Mumbai Matinee and was later seen in films like 'Viruddh' and 'Delhi Belly'.

Besides, she has also hosted several reality shows like 'House of Style', 'Love School', 'Teen Diva', among others.

She is now set to make her comeback to cinema with the upcoming film, 'Baap Manus'.