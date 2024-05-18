'Disappointing & Shameful': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Stylists TROLLED For Her 'Bizarre' Outfit At Cannes 2024

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn at the red carpet on the third day of Cannes Film Festival 2024. After a stunning appearance in a black and gold down with a long train on Day 2, the actress opted for a dramatic blue and silver gown from the shelves of Phalguni and Shane Peacock. Several pictures and videos of Aishwarya's second appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. While some lauded her for the look, others brutally trolled her stylists for the bizarre outfit.

The fringe 'confetti' gown featured dramatic sleeves and a poofy skirt. Soon after her photos surfaced online, netizens asked her to change her stylist. Some also stated that her look is inspired by birthday party decor.

Reacting to her look, influencer and content creator Ankita Sahigal wrote, "Falguni shane peacock ❌ Falguni Pain Peacock ✅ Love aish so much."

"What in the 3rd class annual day pompom is that?" another social media user asked.

Commenting on one of her videos, another user wrote, "Falguni & Shane peacock took their name literally nd made her look like a peacock who just came out of hibernation."

A disappointed user wrote, "Woman you’re Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 😭 I hope you take this dress home after Cannes and use it as a backdrop for your next birthday."

Me: #Aishwarya is an epitome of grace, her style, vivid personality even outshines the many stars of today



Also me: Yeh Diwali decoration ban kar kyun chali gai#cannes2024 #cannes #aishwaryaraibachchan pic.twitter.com/jSdScnzZBm — Surbhi (@atsurbhi) May 17, 2024

Urfi could have styled Aishwarya better for Cannes — Suhuuu (@kaajutakliii) May 18, 2024

Have a feeling Aishwarya secretly promotes an aluminium foil brand at her Cannes appearance pic.twitter.com/ibqzr9yprp — Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) May 18, 2024

i have never seen an outfit worse than this



what's aishwarya thinking atp?? cannes has always meant gushing over aishwarya, her outfits and everything. but these past few years esp. this year lawdd im speechless in the most disappointed way idk pic.twitter.com/N1LtoW2sV2 — gehraiyaan (@gehraiyaann) May 17, 2024

I need Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to use that cast on her arm to club whoever chose this dress.#Cannes pic.twitter.com/yKJzk90mkx — Amanda Baller (@dawnyb) May 17, 2024

#Cannes2024: Aishwarya Rai wears custom Falguni Shane Peacock for the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "KInds of Kindness". For the Queen of Cannes this is another MAJORLY disappointing moment this year. I am ready to forget and move on. pic.twitter.com/xOpJE3IWSZ — Thomas James Monks (@thomasjmonks) May 17, 2024

Designers who don't deserve Cannes: Falguni and Shane Peacock. Aishwarya is iconic, and you disrespected her Cannes moment with this sad excuse of a dress. Aish deserves better than this mess. pic.twitter.com/DmO2n48svr — • (@love_light_glow) May 17, 2024

Falguni Shane peacock and Aishwarya Rar's stylist need to be fired.

Two back to back terrible looks at Cannes. pic.twitter.com/jQN46X7Mgr — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) May 17, 2024

Can't believe this is the same Aishwarya at Cannes.



What the hell happened to her stylists?

Or are they underpaid?



Only the makeup saved the day#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/8PhFbKX50E — 𝓐𝓷𝓷𝓲𝓮❤️ (@ShahidzAnnie) May 17, 2024

For her first look at the screening of Megalopolis, Aishwarya graced the red carpet in a black and gold ensemble with intricate golden patterns. Her attire featured a long train embellished with golden flowers.

The former Miss World, who has been representing India at the Cannes Film Festival for numerous years now, was spotted jetting off to the French Riviera in the late hours of Wednesday along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She was spotted with an injured arm.

Aaradhya was seen helping her injured mommy as she carried her bag and even held her hand as the paparazzi clicked them.

The POnniyin Selvan actress has been walking the red carpet of Cannes almost every year since 2002, and each time, she makes sure to hit headlines with her fashionable yet classy sartorial choices.