'Disappointing & Shameful': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Stylists TROLLED For Her 'Bizarre' Outfit At Cannes 2024

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn at the red carpet on the third day of Cannes Film Festival 2024. After a stunning appearance in a black and gold down with a long train on Day 2, the actress opted for a dramatic blue and silver gown from the shelves of Phalguni and Shane Peacock. Several pictures and videos of Aishwarya's second appearance on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. While some lauded her for the look, others brutally trolled her stylists for the bizarre outfit.
The fringe 'confetti' gown featured dramatic sleeves and a poofy skirt. Soon after her photos surfaced online, netizens asked her to change her stylist. Some also stated that her look is inspired by birthday party decor.
Reacting to her look, influencer and content creator Ankita Sahigal wrote, "Falguni shane peacock ❌ Falguni Pain Peacock ✅ Love aish so much."
"What in the 3rd class annual day pompom is that?" another social media user asked.
Commenting on one of her videos, another user wrote, "Falguni & Shane peacock took their name literally nd made her look like a peacock who just came out of hibernation."
A disappointed user wrote, "Woman you’re Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 😭 I hope you take this dress home after Cannes and use it as a backdrop for your next birthday."
For her first look at the screening of Megalopolis, Aishwarya graced the red carpet in a black and gold ensemble with intricate golden patterns. Her attire featured a long train embellished with golden flowers.
The former Miss World, who has been representing India at the Cannes Film Festival for numerous years now, was spotted jetting off to the French Riviera in the late hours of Wednesday along with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. She was spotted with an injured arm.
Aaradhya was seen helping her injured mommy as she carried her bag and even held her hand as the paparazzi clicked them.
The POnniyin Selvan actress has been walking the red carpet of Cannes almost every year since 2002, and each time, she makes sure to hit headlines with her fashionable yet classy sartorial choices.