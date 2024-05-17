FPJ Verdict: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes Look Is A Disaster - Here's Why We Feel So

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a black and white gown at Cannes 2024 | X App

Former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, known for her stunning presence at Festival de Cannes over the years, once again graced the red carpet at the French Riviera in style on Thursday. Having made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002, the actress has presented some iconic looks at the international platform since then, grabbing attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide. While the world praised her for walking the red carpet this year with an injured hand, the question arises: Can Aishwarya's Cannes look this year be called a fashion statement?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Falguni Shane Peacock

The actress opted for a black and white ensemble by the popular designer Falguni Shane Peacock, which featured an intricate gold pattern. The gown comprised of a black bodycon dress with white puffy sleeves, with an overall golden touch added to enhance its style. While the long trail with dramatic golden flowers was the highlight, the gold pattern on the front of the dress appeared odd.

The attire featured a long trail with a chunky golden flower pattern

Talking about the accessories, the attire was styled with chunky golden hoops that didn't complement the gold tone of the dress. While the golden ring looked stunning, more enhanced accessories were needed to add an edge to her overall look. The hair and makeup was kept subtle and natural, with nude lips and half-tied hair.

The Bollywood fashion queen has graced the French Riviera with many iconic and fashionable looks over the past few years, setting high expectations for her Cannes appearances. However, her latest attire fell short of these expectations and failed to present a strong fashion statement. The combination of black, white and gold didn't blend well, giving a very odd and messy look on the Cannes red carpet. The gold floral trail could have worked well with different choices of styling in front of the dress.

Nonetheless, the actress has been the most prominent figure representing India at Cannes. The look didn't steal the spotlight, but her confident walk with an injured hand and mesmerising expressions captured everyone's heart online.