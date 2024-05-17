Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look Sparks Debate Among The Netzine's

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the Cannes in a black and white gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock | X App

Cannes favourite and beloved Bollywood diva, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, graced the Film Festival's red carpet on May 16, captivating everyone with her presence in a black and white gown by designer Falguni Shane Peacock, that featured a stunning gold pattern. The Devdas actor's statement gold moment at Cannes has left the audience stunned. She styled the ensemble with chunky gold hoops and sublet makeup. The dramatic gold flower on the trail grabbed all the attention on the red carpet.

The former Miss World is receiving a lot of praise and respect from the netizens for her appearance at the event despite being injured. However, many are not happy with her choice of fashion this year.

Let's see what the netizens has to say:

Her Tresses So Beautiful.. what a refreshing change in her look 😍n hats off to her Professionalism en with a cast on her hand, slayed her look #AishwaryaAtCannes Mad respect n love for #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/QxuUx5G4oB — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) May 16, 2024

Want to learn how to be confident about yourself? Learn it from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. I remember how she walked Cannes red carpet post pregnancy even with the weight gain, and here today, she is there with a plaster in hand. Hats Off To This Woman!#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/JZ5AuPU5LF — MURTUZA IQBAL (@MurtuzIqbal) May 16, 2024

Respecting her for walking with injured hand, a X user said, "Want to learn how to be confident about yourself? Learn it from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. I remember how she walked Cannes red carpet post pregnancy even with weight gain, and have today, she is there with a plaster in hand. Hats Off To This Woman!"

Her appearance at the French Film Gala is not just about fashion but also about how she is breaking stereotypes of women's body type. The actor has served so many iconic looks at Cannes, that many are complaining about this year's style. While her look is adorned by many, few are not satisfied with Aishwarya's Cannes 2024 fashion.

Why can’t she, she is representing India even with an injury, it’s a courageous move. — Gracious Symphony (@eccentrix_) May 16, 2024

Why can't she? That's her body type right now. After Heermandi many people said accept your body the way it is. She is doing that unapologetically. She is looking fabulous! Daring to walk with that heavy dress with an injury with confidence! I think kuddos to her. — Antara (@heyantarahere) May 16, 2024

Not happy with her look, an X user wrote, "Come on you cannot represent India at the Cannes like this!!". Defending Aishwarya online a user replied, "Why can't she, she is representing India even with an injury, it's a courageous move."

Another account commented, "Why can't she? That's her body type right now. After Heeramandi many people said accept your body the way it is. She is doing that unapologetically. She is looking fabulous! Daring to walk with the heavy dress with an injury with confidence! I think kudos to her."

While many have respected her presence with a plastered hand, the fashion enthusiast asked for more from the Bollywood icon, comparing this year's look with her previous Cannes fashion.