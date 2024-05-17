Cannes 2024: 'Queen' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Bewitching In Dramatic Black Gown

By: Sachin T | May 17, 2024

The OG diva of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, showed to the world once again on Thursday why she will always remain the queen when it comes to the French red carpet

The actress stole everyone breaths away in a black, white and golden dramatic gown at the Cannes 2024

Aishwarya looked breathtaking in her Falguni Shane Peacock gown and glided down the red carpet flaunting the long trail adorned with golden flowers

Ditching her favourite bold red lipstick look, she rather went for a subtle and toned-down makeup as her smile was enough to light the red carpet up

Aishwarya surprised everyone by adding a dash of GenZ glam to her look with enormous golden hoop earrings and a matching ring

All eyes were on her as soon as she stepped out of her car and walked down the red carpet and despite an injured hand, she made sure all justice was done to her outfit and look

"All hail the queen!" her fans and netizens chanted on social media as her photos went viral online

Aishwarya has been a regular at the Cannes ever since she marked her debut at the French Riviera in 2002

