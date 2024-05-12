Best Looks Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes Film Festival

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 12, 2024
It's not Cannes without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The Bollywood diva made her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2002. She stunned on the red carpet in a resplendent gold Sabyasachi saree complemented by gold jewellery.
Disney princess at the Cannes! The actor's powder blue brocade ballgown by Michael Cinco at the 2017 film gala red carpet is still iconic
Her exquisite appearance at the 2022 Cannes red carpet in a Gaurav Gupta pink petal gown was mesmerising and gorgeous.
The Devdas actress donned a dramatic black outfit featuring a giant silver hood that extended into a trail at Cannes 2023. This look proved her as a true fashion icon
The actor stole the show at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown with elaborate flower detailing
All eyes were on Aishwarya as she graced the 2018 red carpet in a custom-made crystal minted gown by Rami Kadi Couture. Her distinctive, sleek hair bun complemented the ensemble
She rocked the dramatic butterfly-inspired gown by Michael Cinco at the 2018 event. The dress featured intricate patterns and hues of purple, blue and red.
