Shocking! Telugu Actor Chandu Dies By Suicide At Home 5 Days After Co-Star & Rumoured Girlfriend Pavithra Jayaram's Tragic Death

In a shocking turn of events, Telugu television actor Chandu died by suicide. This comes five days after his Trinayani co-star Pavithra Jayaram lost her life in a tragic car accident in Hyderabad. According to media reports, Chandu was found dead at his residence in Manikonda.

Chandu was reportedly 'disturbed' and 'depressed' after Pavithra's demise.

A report in TOI mentioned that Chandu's family members broke the door of his room after Chandu did not respond to their repeated phone calls. A suicide note has also been found by the cops. A case has been registered by Narsingi police under IPC section 174 (suspicious death).

Several media reports stated that Chandu and Pavithra were in a relationship. Both the actors were married and had two kids each, however, they separated with their partners and were planning to make their relationship official soon. Reports stated that they wanted to take their relationship to the next level after Pavithra and were waiting for Pavithra to return from the trip. However, he passed away after meeting with an accident on her way back home.

Pavithra's death

While Pavitra essayed the role of Thilottama in the Telugu show Trinayani, Chandu played her husband, Vishal. She passed away in a road accident on Sunday (May 12) near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

The car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

