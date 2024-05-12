RIP Pavithra Jayaram: Actress' LAST Instagram Post With Husband Challa Chandu, Who Played Her Brother In Trinayani Goes Viral

In a shocking turn of events, on Sunday, May 12, Kannada television actress, Pavithra Jayaram, passed away in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh. She gained fame after playing the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series Trinayani.

Before her untimely demise, news of the actress's death began circulating, a video was shared on her Instagram handle a few hours earlier, featuring her husband, actor Challa Chandu.

Check out the video:

The caption read, "My love always for u papa @chandrakanth_artist miss you papa Enduku antha edusthunavu nanu nethone vunnara pichoda love u mama."

To note, Challa played Pavithra's on-screen brother, Parasuram, in Trinayani.

Talking about the accident, Pavithra died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.

According to several reports, the actress' car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car.

The accident took place while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka.

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”