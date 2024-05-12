Who Was Pavithra Jayaram? Know All About Kannada TV Actress Who Died In Car Crash

By: Manisha Karki | May 12, 2024
Pavithra Jayaram is one of the most prominent face of the Kannada television industry. The news of tragically loosing he life in a car crash, leaving her fans and colleagues in shock and mourning.
Born and raised in Karnataka, Pavithra harbored a passion for acting from a young age. She pursued her dreams with determination and dedication, eventually making her mark in the world of Kannada television.
The talented actress is known for her memorable performances on screen, had endeared herself to audiences with her charisma and acting prowess. In the year 2009, Pavithra started her acting career with the TV serial Jokali. She then acted in various serials Robo Family, Gaalipata, Chandra Chakori, and more.
Pavithra also made her made her debut in Telugu Television Industry with the Ninne Pelladatha Serial in 2018. She also acted in Trinayani and Swarna Palace Serials.
In between, she also acted in a couple of movies like BucchiNaidu Kandriga (Telugu), Melobba Mayavi (Kannada), and Manjari (Kannada).
Before becoming an actress, she was unable to study much due to financial issues, and has done small jobs as a house keeper, sales girl, library assistant to run her house.
On the personal front, the actress got married at the age of 16, after completed her SSC exams she moved to Bangalore with her daughter and son. She then got married to Challa Chandu.
Her captivating performances in various serials had earned her a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. She has received many awards and recognition in her acting career.