 Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Director Sangeeth Sivan Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest, Sunny Deol Mourns His Loss
Director Sangeeth Sivan died on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest.

Updated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Director Sangeeth Sivan, best known for Malayalam hit "Yoddha" and Hindi films "Kya Kool Hain Hum" and "Apna Sapna Money Money", died at a hospital here on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest. He was 65.

His cinematographer-brother Santosh Sivan confirmed Sangeeth's death to PTI via a WhatsApp message. According to Santosh, Sangeeth was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and died following a cardiac arrest. Last rites will be performed on Thursday at the Oshiwara cemetery at 4 pm, he added.

Sangeeth, the eldest of three sons of filmmaker Sivan, made his debut in 1990 with the Malayalam movie "Vyooham", starring Raghuvaran and Urvashi.

Down south, his directing credits include the popular 1992 film "Yoddha", starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. He reunited with the actor for "Gandharvam" (1993) and "Nirnayam" (1995). The 1998 film "Zor", starring Sunny Deol and Sushmita Sen, marked his Hindi directorial debut. "Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne", "Ek - The Power of One", "Click" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" are among some of his Hindi directorial ventures.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the filmmaker's demise. Actor Sunny Deol, who worked with Sangeeth on "Zor" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" with his father Dharmendra and brother Bobby Deol, said he was shocked to learn about his friend's death.

"Shocked to hear about the passing away of my dear friend @sangeethsivan, can't believe that you are no longer amongst us, but you will always be with us in our hearts and memories. Om Shanti my friend, may your family get the strength to overcome your loss," he wrote alongside a series of on-set photos with the filmmaker.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh said he was saddened by Sangeeth's demise. They worked together on comedies such as "Kya Kool Hai Hum" and "Apna Sapna Money Money". "Deeply saddened and shocked to know that Sangeeth Sivan Sir is no more. As a newcomer all you want is someone to believe in you and take a chance.. can't thank him enough for Kya Kool Hai Hum & Apna Sapna Money Money. "Soft spoken, gentle and a wonderful human being. Am heart broken today, my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, his wife, kids, brothers. I will miss you Da !!!!! And your infectious laughter!!! Rest in Glory.." Deshmukh wrote in an X post.

Deshmukh's "Kya Kool Hain Hum" co-star Tusshar Kapoor said he was at a loss for words upon learning of Sangeeth's passing.

"Don't have words to describe what I'm feeling right now.. A mentor of sorts, someone who introduced me to comedy with #KyakoolHainHum is no more! Sangeeth ji, I had the honour of working with you again recently but it'll take me a long time to get over this sad news! RIP sir you will be missed! #SangeethSivan #gem," Kapoor wrote on X.

The actor most recently worked with Sangeeth in the upcoming horror comedy "Kapkapii", also starring Shreyas Talpade.

