Tej Pratap Yadav Extends ₹11 Lakh Financial Aid To Rajpal Yadav As He Surrenders In ₹9 Crore Cheque Bounce Case

Lalu Prasad Yadav's estranged son and former Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, on Tuesday (February 10), announced that he will provide financial assistance of Rs 11 lakh to actor Rajpal Yadav. He surrendered on Thursday and was subsequently sent to Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case.

The matter dates back to 2010, when he had taken a Rs 5 crore loan to finance his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office reportedly led to financial complications, eventually resulting in the legal case.

Tej Pratap Yadav took to his official X account to react to the matter. He wrote in Hindi, "I just learned about the grief and suffering of the family of Rajpal Yadav ji through a post by my elder brother Rao Inderjit Yadav ji. In this extremely difficult time, I and the entire JJD (Jan Shakti Janata Dal) family stand firmly with the bereaved family with our deepest condolences and solidarity."

He further announced, "With a spirit of human compassion and support, on behalf of the JJD family, I am providing financial assistance of Rs 11,00,000 (Eleven lakh rupees) to the family."

Earlier today, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary also said that they are ready to help Yadav amid his legal battle.

While Gurmeet urged filmmakers, producers, and members of the film fraternity to come forward and support Rajpal, Sonu posted on X that he will cast him in his film. He also urged other filmmakers to give a signing amount to the Hungama actor for their upcoming movies.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, before Yadav surrendered, he said in his official statement, "What should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution." When he was asked if he asked for help from his friends in the industry, Yadav said, "Yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."

On the work front, he was last seen on the big screens in Varun Dhawan's Baby John. He will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's films like Bhoot Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle.