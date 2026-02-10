'Moment For All Of Us To Stand Together': Sonu Sood Urges Filmmakers To Support Rajpal Yadav After Bhool Bhulaiyaa Actor Surrenders In Cheque Bounce Case

Sonu Sood Comes Out In Support Of Rajpal Yadav | Instagram

Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday surrendered at Delhi's Tihar jail in a cheque-bounce case. The actor had taken a loan of Rs. 5 crore in 2010 to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. But the film flopped, and he failed to repay the loan. Now, Sonu Sood took to X to come out in support of Yadav, and tweeted that he will cast him in his film. He also urged other filmmakers to give a signing amount to the Hungama actor for their upcoming movies.

Sonu tweeted, "Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us... producers, directors, colleagues to stand together."

"A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity; it’s dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry (sic)," he further wrote.

What Is Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case?

To fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata, Rajpal Yadav took a loan of Rs. 5 crore from a Delhi-based company, Murali Projects Pvt. Ltd. However, the movie failed to make a mark at the box office, and the actor couldn't repay the loan.

Reportedly, cheques issued by him and his wife bounced, and later the lender moved to court. According to reports, the actor made several partial payments, but a huge amount was still pending.

Last week, the Delhi High Court refused to grant any further extensions to the actor, and on February 5, 2026, he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities.

Rajpal Yadav Statement

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, before he surrendered, the actor told senior journalist Subhash K Jha, "Sir, what should I do? I don't have any money. I don't see any other solution." When he was asked if he asked for help from his friends in the industry, Yadav said, "Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain (sir, we are alone here). There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own."