'86-Year-Old Father Walked 1 Km With Cabin Luggage': Mini Mathur SLAMS Indigo Airlines For Mismanagement & Lack Of Compassion Towards Elders

Mini Mathur | File photo

Actress and host Mini Mathur called out IndiGo Airlines for what she described as a lack of basic compassion towards senior citizens at Mumbai airport. Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (February 10), she shared her experience involving her 86-year-old father.

In a strongly worded post addressed to the airline, Mini said she usually avoids using Instagram to complain publicly, but felt compelled to speak up after witnessing the treatment meted out to her elderly father. She flagged multiple issues faced during the check-in process, starting with the absence of a separate counter for wheelchair passengers.

"Dear @indigo.6e ! I don't usually use Instagram to shame /complain.. But you really need to treat senior citizens better at Mumbai airport. 1) There no separate counter for wheelchair passengers to check in... 2) The rude woman at the counter refuses to check in their hand luggage (like... how do they carry cabin luggage if they can't walk)... 3) Pre booked wheelchairs are NOT available either," Mini wrote.

Questioning the logic behind the decision, she pointed out how a passenger who cannot walk is expected to manage cabin luggage without support.

"My 86 year old father had to WALK to the gate 1 km away WITH this cabin luggage. No buggy arrangement either," she added.

Concluding her note with a sharp remark aimed at the airline, she wrote that a brand which does not treat age with compassion "can never age well."

IndiGo Airlines has not yet responded to Mini Mathur’s allegations on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, MIni was last seen in Ananya Panday's 2024 show Call Me Bae. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.