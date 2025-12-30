'Need More Human Practices': Mini Mathur Supports Swiggy, Zomato & Other Delivery Workers' Strike On December 31

Mini Mathur | File photo

Actor, television host and former MTV VJ Mini Mathur has voiced her support for the nationwide strike called by delivery workers on New Year’s Eve, lending her voice to growing concerns around working conditions in India’s gig economy.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday (December 30), Mini backed the move by delivery workers and urged users to show empathy towards those working under intense pressure.

"Truly in support of this strike. We need more human practices. Transferring your lack of planning and pressure on to an exhausted worker who rushes on your behalf is unfair & unkind. Their safety and health matter. Go buy your own 10 minute emergency stuff bros," she wrote.

The strike has been called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers to highlight the challenges faced by delivery personnel despite long hours and physically demanding work.

According to the union, workers continue to struggle with low pay, high work pressure, job insecurity, safety risks, and physical and mental health issues, along with the absence of adequate legal protection.

Delivery partners associated with major platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto and Amazon are expected to participate in the strike on December 31. The timing of the protest is significant, as New Year’s Eve traditionally sees one of the highest order volumes of the year. Unions believe this will compel companies to pay closer attention to worker demands.

Reportedly, the planned strike is likely to disrupt food deliveries, grocery orders and last-minute shopping in several major cities, including Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with multiple tier-2 markets.